Lawrence Ralph Boehm was born August 15, 1946 to Joseph and Genevieve Boehm and grew up in Mandan, ND. He passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2021.
Lawrence served in the Army at Fort Hood, TX from 1965 to 1967. He lived in various places after the Army including Black Hills area, Mandan, ND, and Sandy, OR before moving to Billings in 2003.
From 1978 to 2008 Lawrence belonged to the Teamsters Union and worked at Consolidated Freight until they closed. He served at Union Shop Steward for many years. Lawrence continued to work full time as a truck driver until retirement in 2008. In 1994 he was awarded the Million Miler Safe Driver award. He enjoyed his retirement by driving part time for Diversified Transfer and Storage, and for Transystems.
Lawrence enjoyed doing puzzles, and spending time outdoors, fishing and camping. He started doing woodwork and recently made a bedroom set and entertainment center. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a handyman able to fix or build anything he needed to. He was always willing to help anyone and enjoyed mentoring his grandkids. His phone calls always ended with, “Talk at me later!”.
In March 1995 he married the love of his life, Gwen Robison.
Surviving are: wife Gwen; children: Lisa (Darin) Knoll of Bismarck, ND, Lori (Allan) Marx of Belfield, ND, Les (Donna) Boehm of Watertown, SD, Danielle (Jahnn Williams) Bogunovich of Billings, and Erin (Aaron) Cofer of Billings; grandkids: Dustin, Ryan, Shane and Joey Boehm, Harley Achtenberg, Krystal Ritchotte, Brad Ritchotte, Shawn Knoll, Jesse Boehm, Harlan, Tyler, and Tishina Kastrow, Jayden Bogunovich, Cassius Williams, Madison, Joel, Julie, and Rori Cofer; 19 great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Eva Kneisel of Cloquet, MN, Ed (Marsha) Boehm of Mandan, ND, Rita (James) Miller of Jennings, OK, and Sara Payne (James Nelson) of Mandan.
Preceded in death by: parents; daughter Leona Boehm; granddaughters Angie Boehm and Alexis Cofer; great granddaughter Kendra Boehm; nephew Brian Boehm.
Visitation will be from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 20, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Chapel.
Special thanks to the staff at Billings Clinic ER and his employer Mike Gable at Diversified Transfer for trying so hard to keep him with us.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.