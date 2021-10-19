Lawrence Ralph Boehm was born August 15, 1946 to Joseph and Genevieve Boehm and grew up in Mandan, ND. He passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2021.

Lawrence served in the Army at Fort Hood, TX from 1965 to 1967. He lived in various places after the Army including Black Hills area, Mandan, ND, and Sandy, OR before moving to Billings in 2003.

From 1978 to 2008 Lawrence belonged to the Teamsters Union and worked at Consolidated Freight until they closed. He served at Union Shop Steward for many years. Lawrence continued to work full time as a truck driver until retirement in 2008. In 1994 he was awarded the Million Miler Safe Driver award. He enjoyed his retirement by driving part time for Diversified Transfer and Storage, and for Transystems.

Lawrence enjoyed doing puzzles, and spending time outdoors, fishing and camping. He started doing woodwork and recently made a bedroom set and entertainment center. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a handyman able to fix or build anything he needed to. He was always willing to help anyone and enjoyed mentoring his grandkids. His phone calls always ended with, “Talk at me later!”.

In March 1995 he married the love of his life, Gwen Robison.