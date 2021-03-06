Lawrence Raymond Brunmeier, 92, of Billings went to be with our Lord Jesus on Feb. 24, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ida Brunmeier; life-long partner Beverly Corneau; sisters Delma (Bob) Nagel, Betty (Ray) Reed, Vera (Joe) Reichert, and Shirley (Gary) Whitney.

Survivors include his sister Pearl Fox of Orland, California; daughters Kathleen (Bill) Larson of Iron Mountain, Michigan, and Carol (Buck) Kimmell of Worden; son Larry R. Brunmeier Sr. of Billings; step-daughters Barbara Hinther of Idaho, Jean (Dana) Warner of Billings, and Laurie McKettrick (Dave Klatt) of Billings; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lawrence ‘Grandpa' is loved by all and will be missed by many. RIP dear Dad. Private family services are pending. A full obituary is available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.