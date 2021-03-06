Lawrence Raymond Brunmeier, 92, of Billings went to be with our Lord Jesus on Feb. 24, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ida Brunmeier; life-long partner Beverly Corneau; sisters Delma (Bob) Nagel, Betty (Ray) Reed, Vera (Joe) Reichert, and Shirley (Gary) Whitney.
Survivors include his sister Pearl Fox of Orland, California; daughters Kathleen (Bill) Larson of Iron Mountain, Michigan, and Carol (Buck) Kimmell of Worden; son Larry R. Brunmeier Sr. of Billings; step-daughters Barbara Hinther of Idaho, Jean (Dana) Warner of Billings, and Laurie McKettrick (Dave Klatt) of Billings; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lawrence ‘Grandpa' is loved by all and will be missed by many. RIP dear Dad. Private family services are pending. A full obituary is available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.