Lawrence 'Sonny' Bangert
Lawrence 'Sonny' Bangert

Lawrence 'Sonny' Bangert

Lawrence 'Sonny' Bangert passed away Oct. 24, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Ministries. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Belfry school.

