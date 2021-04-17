 Skip to main content
Lawrence W. Cellmer
Lawrence W. Cellmer

Lawrence W. Cellmer

Lawrence W. Cellmer passed away Nov. 5, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. Interment took place Nov. 12, 2020 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

A celebration of life for Lawrence and sister-in-law, Doris Parker, will be held at Oscar's Park, 3740 Wise Ln, Billings, MT on April 24th, 1-6pm. Full obituary can be seen at smithfuneralchapels.com.

