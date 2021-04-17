Lawrence W. Cellmer passed away Nov. 5, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. Interment took place Nov. 12, 2020 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.
A celebration of life for Lawrence and sister-in-law, Doris Parker, will be held at Oscar's Park, 3740 Wise Ln, Billings, MT on April 24th, 1-6pm. Full obituary can be seen at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.