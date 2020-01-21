{{featured_button_text}}

Lawretta Marie Miller, age 50, of Colstrip passed away on Jan. 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Colstrip at 11 AM.

Burial will follow at the Colstrip Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

