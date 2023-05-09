Laynn Chase, 79, of Billings passed away on May 3rd. Laynn was married to his wife, Reggie, for 57 years. They raised three boys and have ten grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, sons Curt (Jane) of Victorville, CA, Randy (Lynda) of Billings and is preceded in death by his son, Michael.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Billings on Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m. A private burial will be at Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date.
A full obituary can be found at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
