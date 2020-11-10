 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leah Hammersmark
0 entries

Leah Hammersmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leah Hammersmark, 52, of McLeod passed away Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at her home.

Cremation has taken place and at her request no services are planned.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News