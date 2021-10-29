Funeral services for Leanna J. Miller, infant daughter of Joe and Laura Miller who died tragically Thursday, Oct. 28 near the Yoder's Country Market in Buffalo, Wyoming will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Silver Run School in Roberts, Montana with Bishop John Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the Roberts Community Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Donations in Leanna's memory may be made to the Silver Run School in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
Leanna Miller was born on July 25, 2020, in Galatia, Illinois and moved with her family to Buffalo in September of that year. She is survived by her parents Joe and Laura Miller along with her brother Paul, and two sisters, Esther and Ida, maternal grandparents Daniel and Anna Yoder all of Buffalo, paternal grandparents Joni and Fanny Miller of Illinois, and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
