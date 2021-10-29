Funeral services for Leanna J. Miller, infant daughter of Joe and Laura Miller who died tragically Thursday, Oct. 28 near the Yoder's Country Market in Buffalo, Wyoming will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Silver Run School in Roberts, Montana with Bishop John Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the Roberts Community Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Donations in Leanna's memory may be made to the Silver Run School in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com