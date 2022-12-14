Leanne Kay (Palmer) Hoyt, 58, of Billings, Montana, passed away December 9. She was born on June 1, 1964 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Cleta Pell, and adopted by William "Bill" and Amber "Pat" Palmer. She is survived by her biological mother Cleta Pell, husband Dean Hoyt, children Michelle (Hoyt) Follette, Danielle (Hoyt) Stekar, Rene (Palmer) Fox, Christopher Hoyt, Shaun Hoyt, and Amber Hoyt, and 17 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Pat Palmer of Billings, MT.