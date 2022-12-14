 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leanne Kay (Palmer) Hoyt

Leanne Kay (Palmer) Hoyt, 58, of Billings, Montana, passed away December 9. She was born on June 1, 1964 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Cleta Pell, and adopted by William "Bill" and Amber "Pat" Palmer. She is survived by her biological mother Cleta Pell, husband Dean Hoyt, children Michelle (Hoyt) Follette, Danielle (Hoyt) Stekar, Rene (Palmer) Fox, Christopher Hoyt, Shaun Hoyt, and Amber Hoyt, and 17 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Pat Palmer of Billings, MT.

Leanne was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and wife. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.

No services will be held at this time.

