Leanne Kay (Palmer) Hoyt, 58, of Billings, Montana, passed away December 9. She was born on June 1, 1964 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Cleta Pell, and adopted by William "Bill" and Amber "Pat" Palmer. She is survived by her biological mother Cleta Pell, husband Dean Hoyt, children Michelle (Hoyt) Follette, Danielle (Hoyt) Stekar, Rene (Palmer) Fox, Christopher Hoyt, Shaun Hoyt, and Amber Hoyt, and 17 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Pat Palmer of Billings, MT.
Leanne was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and wife. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.
No services will be held at this time.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.