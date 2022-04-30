Leanne Orme Biddle, 65, of Billings, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27. She was a devoted wife to her husband Robert Earl Biddle, and loving mother to her children Katherine Biddle Hernandez and John Robert Biddle. She was born to Jesse and Helen Orme on August 1, 1956, as the third of four siblings.

She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Brigham Young University in Special Education in 1978 and worked in the public school system. While living in Salt Lake City, Utah, she met Robert Earl Biddle and they married on June 6, 1979.

Leanne was an anchor for her family through multiple moves, supporting her husband's military and professional careers. Her greatest joy came from raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano and would fill her home with all different genres of music, passing down this love of music to her posterity. She was often found singing songs or reading stories to her three granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and is survived by her husband,

Robert Earl Biddle; her daughter, Katherine Biddle Hernandez (husband Jose

Luis Hernandez II); her son, John Robert Biddle (wife Alyssa Nicole

Biddle); and her siblings: Laurel Orme Brown of Murray, UT, Steven Jesse

Orme of Carlsbad, CA, and Lynette Orme Havens of Seattle, Washington.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Church of

Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Billings East Stake Center, at 1640 Broadmoor Drive, Billings, MT.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to

the funeral service at the same location. Internment at the Mountain View Cemetery following the funeral. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Smith Funeral Chapels.