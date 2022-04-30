Leanne Orme Biddle, 65, of Billings, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27. She was a devoted wife to her husband Robert Earl Biddle, and loving mother to her children Katherine Biddle Hernandez and John Robert Biddle. She was born to Jesse and Helen Orme on August 1, 1956, as the third of four siblings.
She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Brigham Young University in Special Education in 1978 and worked in the public school system. While living in Salt Lake City, Utah, she met Robert Earl Biddle and they married on June 6, 1979.
Leanne was an anchor for her family through multiple moves, supporting her husband's military and professional careers. Her greatest joy came from raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano and would fill her home with all different genres of music, passing down this love of music to her posterity. She was often found singing songs or reading stories to her three granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and is survived by her husband,
Robert Earl Biddle; her daughter, Katherine Biddle Hernandez (husband Jose
Luis Hernandez II); her son, John Robert Biddle (wife Alyssa Nicole
Biddle); and her siblings: Laurel Orme Brown of Murray, UT, Steven Jesse
Orme of Carlsbad, CA, and Lynette Orme Havens of Seattle, Washington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Billings East Stake Center, at 1640 Broadmoor Drive, Billings, MT.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to
the funeral service at the same location. Internment at the Mountain View Cemetery following the funeral. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Smith Funeral Chapels.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.