 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lecia (Seward) Holbert

  • 0
Lecia (Seward) Holbert

Lecia (Seward) Holbert, 55 of Billings, passed away surrounded by family on March 11 at Billings Clinic. Lecia was born May 11, 1966 in Forsyth, to Les and Laura Seward.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday March 18 at Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 733 West Wicks Lane in Billings. For a full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These former race horses are set to become therapy animals after retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News