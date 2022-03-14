Lecia (Seward) Holbert, 55 of Billings, passed away surrounded by family on March 11 at Billings Clinic. Lecia was born May 11, 1966 in Forsyth, to Les and Laura Seward.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday March 18 at Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 733 West Wicks Lane in Billings. For a full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
