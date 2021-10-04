 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Allen Hutchinson
0 entries

Lee Allen Hutchinson

  • 0

Lee Allen Hutchinson, 62, of Lovell, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home in Lovell.

A burial ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2021, at the Lovell Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for summer 2022.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News