Lee Allen Raitz

Lee Allen Raitz passed away peacefully at home in Virginia at the age of 81 on April 6, 2021 after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. Lee was born on March 28, 1940 in Hector, Minnesota, the son of Norman Raitz and Irene Foesch. After attending Harvard University and the University of Minnesota Medical School, he had an OB/Gyn practice in Billings, Montana from 1972 to 1986. He left Montana to pursue an MBA from the University of North Carolina, and then settled in Northern Virginia in 1988 where he practiced with Kaiser Permanente until his retirement in 2006.

Lee is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbie Jessup; daughters Kira Raitz Buchman (husband Fred) of Dallas, Texas; Kolleen and Katie Raitz of Denver, Colorado; and son Kevin Raitz from Fairfax Station, Virginia; his sister, Barbara Raitz Gaugert (husband Alan) of Phoenix, Arizona; and brother, Gary Raitz (wife Mary) of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Services will be held (in person and live-streamed) Monday, April 19, 2021 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Burke VA AbidingPresence.net/live. There will be a reception line and viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m., with service starting at 11 am ET. Burial will be at the Fairfax Memorial Park Cemetery in Burke, VA. Condolences may be shared with the family through the digital guest book at AbidingPresence.net/live.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to honor his life work of caring for mothers and babies, to Stella Marina, an Operation Starfish Program that provides clean birthing and newborn kits and trains midwives to care for the families of Haiti (www.stellamarina.org); or a donation in gratitude for the love and support of his faith family during his long illness to AbidingPresence.net/give.