With great sorrow, this world and family thoughtfully wished Lee Roy Brumley a peaceful passing on the morning of Jan. 14, 2020.
On Feb. 19, 1924, Lee Roy and Eva (Travis) Brumley blessed the Earth, and Forsyth with the birth of their son, Lee Roy Brumley.
To capture the essence of Lee, he was the true image of a classic American cowboy.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites individuals to donate to the American Cancer Society. A PUBLIC VIEWING will be held Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. MDT at Heights Family Funeral Home.
The full obituary can be viewed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.
