Lee Roy Zundel

Lee Roy was a Veteran of the Korean War and, despite a limited, elementary education, he excelled as a Superintendent of the United Prestress Inc. & Elk River Inc. concrete companies that built many of the largest and most elegant buildings, bridges and concrete structures in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho before retiring after 40-plus years.

Lee Roy led a full life. He loved spending time outdoors camping, hiking, fishing and hunting with family, friends and his many dogs. Although known at work as a highly successful, no-nonsense and even gruff leader, he was a loving, open-handed and kind man who was always willing to step in when needed for family, friends, church members and even those in need whom he barely knew. He will be greatly missed by the many whose lives were affected by this gracious and giving man, but especially by his children and grandchildren, who have lost one of the central foundations in their lives.