Lee Roy Zundel, age 85, died on May 14, 2020, at Canyon Creek Memory Care, after declining health.
Lee Roy was a Veteran of the Korean War and, despite a limited, elementary education, he excelled as a Superintendent of the United Prestress Inc. & Elk River Inc. concrete companies that built many of the largest and most elegant buildings, bridges and concrete structures in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho before retiring after 40-plus years.
He married Judith Ann Nelson in Billings, and had three children, Laura, Mark and Wayne, before divorcing in 1972.
He later married Florence Zundel and is survived by her; his children; grandchildren Cameron and Jace Zundel; along with brother Ruben Zundel (of 10 total siblings); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Lee Roy led a full life. He loved spending time outdoors camping, hiking, fishing and hunting with family, friends and his many dogs. Although known at work as a highly successful, no-nonsense and even gruff leader, he was a loving, open-handed and kind man who was always willing to step in when needed for family, friends, church members and even those in need whom he barely knew. He will be greatly missed by the many whose lives were affected by this gracious and giving man, but especially by his children and grandchildren, who have lost one of the central foundations in their lives.
A funeral with full military honors will be held in the Veteran's Section of the Laurel Cemetery once the current pandemic allows such gatherings. Flowers will be welcome at that time and can be arranged through Lee Roy's daughter, Laura Schmier (406-690-9225).
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.