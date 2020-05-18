On Friday, May 15, 2020, LeeGae Ruby, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend lost her battle with Alzheimer's Disease and passed away at the age of 67. She was surrounded in love by her husband, daughter and son in Rochester, Minnesota.
LeeGae was born on Dec. 16, 1952, in Williston, North Dakota, to Kermit and Shirley Christianson. On Sept. 18, 1976, she married Robert Wallace Ruby. Together they raised their two children Amie and Chad in Billings.
After raising her own children LeeGae had the desire to advocate for at risk children. She pursued this passion by first becoming a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem for children. She furthered her impact in this field by earning a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of South Florida in May 2001.
When LeeGae wasn't busy caring for her family or contributing to the community via her career in social work she was an avid reader and movie lover.
LeeGae was preceded in death by her mother Shirley, her father Kermit, her brother Kelly Christianson and her mother who raised her, Amy Gronberg Christianson.
LeeGae is survived by husband Bob Ruby of Rochester, Minnesota; daughter Amie McDonnell and son-in-law Sean McDonnell of Lakeland, Florida; son Chad Ruby and daughter-in-law Jennifer Ruby of Rochester, Minnesota; granddaughters Hanna McDonnell and Ellery Ruby; grandsons Andrew and Brady McDonnell, Tatum and Keegan Ruby; brothers Mike Christianson, Steve Christianson and David Christianson; and multiple nieces and nephews.
At this time no service will be held.
