Leighton "Gus or Lee" Gustafson, 87, passed away at Bella Terra on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Lee/Gus was born Sept. 23, 1935, to Rev. Ervil and Helen Gustafson in Willmar, Minnesota. As the son of a small-town minister, he grew up in several midwestern towns, primarily in Nebraska. Lee earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska in 1956. While there, he met the love of his life, Billie Howalt. They were married in August 1956, a marriage that lasted 66 years. Three children and their spouses, six grandchildren and spouses, and two great-grandchildren blessed the marriage.

The U.S. Air Force was a big part of his life. Altogether, he served 20 years either on active duty or in the Reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He had served as a navigator, electronic warfare officer, intelligence officer, and management engineering officer. Service included tours at NORAD HQ during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, and 7th AF in Saigon Vietnam during the Tet offensive of 1968. His last post for active duty was at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls.

Prior to serving in Vietnam, he earned an MBA from the University of Colorado in 1967. He launched a business consulting company, a second career lasting over 25 years. Metro Business Associates Inc. served clients in Billings, Red Lodge, and all of Montana. In addition to being an Enrolled Agent with the IRS, he was the first Certified Management Consultant in Montana. MBS was the sole business consultant for the Small Business Administration for the State of Montana for many years. Many local businesses are here because of his wisdom and counsel.

Gus was also active in community service. He served as chairman of the Billings First United Methodist Board of Trustees where he helped manage the endowment fund. He was a founding member of Billings West Rotary serving as president for a year. Lee was the Vice Chairman of the Governor's Council on Private Land / Public Wildlife, was a member of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region 5 Citizens Advisory Council, and an officer of the Public Land and Water Access Association (PLWAA). Lee was very passionate about making sure hunters and fishermen in Montana maintained access to public land and waterways.

Like many Montanans, Lee's main career was skiing, fishing, hunting, boating, and hiking, passions which he generously shared with his children and grandchildren. He fly-fished most of Montana's trout streams, hunted upland birds all over the upper-plains states, supplied the freezer with venison. He skied King's Hill and Red Lodge Mountain, and survived one run with his brother down Reefer Ridge on the Beartooth Pass. Lee and Billie were also avid golfers. They belonged to the Laurel Golf Club. For many years, they wintered in Bermuda Dunes, California, to enjoy golfing. He was the Senior Champion at the Indio California municipal course. He played over 100 golf courses in five different countries.

Lee was preceded in death by his sister JoAnn and two brothers-in-law Jim Howalt and Jim Brennan. He is survived by his wife, Billie; children Tom Ponte (Laurie), Bend, Oregon, Ann Robinson, Monroe, Washington, and Karen Lied (Steve), Billings and Pewaukee, Wisconsin; brother Monty (Gayle), Billings; sister-in-law Ruth Brennan; grandchildren Claire Robinson (Nate), Mark Robinson (Linda), Adam Robinson, Eric Lied (Lauren), Ruth Lied and Anna Lied; great-grandchildren Ellie and Thomas Leighton Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and AFS daughter Meroli Holmes-Ellis, Hobart, Tasmania.

Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave. North, Billings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gus's name to MT Wildlife Federation, Public Water Land Access Association (PLWA), or MT Trout Unlimited, or First United Methodist Church Foundation.

