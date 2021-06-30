Lela Mae (Hershberger) Eide

Lela Mae (Hershberger) Eide was born April 29, 1933, in Roberts, Montana. She was the sixth of seven children born to James Blaine and Lela Mae Hershberger. Although she grew up during the height of the Great Depression she had a wonderful childhood in a lovely family.

After graduating from high school she moved from Roberts to Billings to attend Business School. In the summer of 1953, at the age of 20, she was introduced to Don Eide by mutual friends. It was a match made in heaven; they were married on Oct. 18, 1953, in Roberts. They had seven children, there are 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Don and Lee were married for fifty-nine years until Don's death in July of 2012.

Anyone who had the privilege to know Lee Eide would tell you she was a joy to be around. She was extremely intelligent and blessed with an extraordinary memory. She was a delightful conversationalist and a superb listener. She loved to dance, she loved to read, and most of all she loved children.

She also loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. The person who made her laugh the most was Don. They had a spectacular life together and are no reunited in heaven.