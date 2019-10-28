{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Service for Leland Gundlach, 92, of Baker, MT, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the American Lutheran Church, Baker, with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating.  Burial will follow at Beaverlodge Cemetery, Ekalaka, MT.  Visitation for Leland will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, with a prayer service taking place at 5:30 p.m.  Visitation will continue on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.  Leland passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home in Baker, MT.   In lieu of flowers, Leland’s family suggests memorials to the American Lutheran Church.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.  Stevenson Funeral Home - Baker

