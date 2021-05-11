Leland 'Red' Cade

Sept. 9, 1925 – May 7, 2021

Leland 'Red' Cade passed away on May 7, 2021, in Billings, Montana, at 95 years of age.

Leland was born to Joseph and Helen Cade on their ranch north of Lavina, Montana, in 1925. He married Janet Elliott in Fort Benton, Montana, in 1953. They had two children and were married for 45 years.

Ever the hard worker, Leland lived a long and productive life: WWII veteran; a county agent for 16 years; helped start the Mid Rivers Telephone Coop; editor of the Montana Farmer-Stockman for 21 years; a founder of the Museum of the Northern Great Plains in Fort Benton; author of 11 books; accordion enthusiast; inventor and crafter of over 4,000 of the world's best dustpans, which he gave away to family, friends, and more than a few strangers!

In 2020, Leland was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, a tribute to his roots on the range in Golden Valley County and his many years of supporting farming and ranching in Montana.

Leland is survived by his son Randall (Martti), daughter Valine (Len), granddaughter Lindsay (Jason), grandson Elliott, and his devoted and loving companion of many years, Carley Koliha.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, following a graveside service for family members, there will be a reception at noon at the First Christian Church in Fort Benton, Montana, open to all who have a good story to tell about Red or anyone who just wants to remember this native son of Montana. He would appreciate a gathering of people sharing stories, smiles, and laughter to celebrate his life!