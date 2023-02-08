Long-time Billings resident, former Riverside Junior High teacher, and plane crash survivor Lena Caroline (Jantz) Heikes passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 4 at Morningstar Senior Living in Billings. She was 90 years old.

Born in Boise, Idaho on August 18, 1932 to German immigrants August and Caroline (Reiss) Jantz, Lena was the eldest of five siblings. She grew up speaking German at home and lived in a wood-heated farmhouse with no indoor plumbing. Her dad was a farmer, and ran a fruit and vegetable stand for many years. Lena worked on the farm, tended to the animals, and weeded the vegetables. She learned to drive a car when she was 12 and got her license at 13, so she could help run errands and make deliveries. She worked on the farm until graduation from high school in 1950, with her first real job at the original Albertson's grocery store working for Joe Albertson himself.

Education was very important to her father; he told all his children, "You don't want to be a farmer like me." Lena attended Boise Junior College, then earned her teaching degree in Home Economics from Idaho State College in Pocatello (now Idaho State University) in 1954. After graduation, Lena's first teaching job was in 1954 in American Falls, Idaho.

Lena "officially" met her future husband Kenneth Heikes in a most unusual way. Lena, a petite 5'2" at her full height, was placed in a giant rolling laundry basket of dirty clothes by a student goofing around at the college. Ken came to her rescue, dug her out, and sometime shortly thereafter they began dating.

She and Ken were wed on June 26, 1955 in Boise. Lena designed and handmade her own wedding dress, as well as those of her three bridesmaids and flower girl.

Lena and Ken eventually made their way to Pocatello, Idaho, where they found jobs and bought their first house. Son Craig was born in 1959 and little brother Brian in 1960. A fully-engaged and enthusiastic mother, Lena was always taking her boys places, teaching and showing them new things.

After 10 years in Pocatello, Ken accepted a job in Billings, Montana at Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University – Billings), where he and Lena would live for the next 50 years. Ken started work immediately, with Lena and the boys to follow.

On her way to the inauguration of EMC's new president in mid-May 1966, the small aircraft in which Lena and two others flew crash-landed during a snowstorm in the mountains near Island Park, Idaho. All three survived, but Lena's leg was severely broken. Luckily, the mirror from Lena's face powder compact signaled a search plane and they were airlifted out. Family and friends came to help Lena and the boys during her initial recovery in Idaho, and then after their move to Billings.

Once healed and mobile, Lena stayed home to raise her boys. As a faculty wife, she chaired committees and meetings and hosted numerous events for EMC faculty and staff. A member of First English Lutheran Church in Billings, Lena served as secretary, treasurer, and a host of other positions for over 30 years. When her sons were older, Lena went back to work, teaching Home Economics to thousands of girls and boys at Riverside Junior High in Billings for 16 years. Lena retired from teaching in 1988. Her lessons have lived on for generations.In retirement, she remained active in her church and began traveling with Ken, which took her to 40 countries and all 50 states. An interest in buttons and their history grew; she learned all she could about them by acquiring, researching, and identifying them. Later, she gave talks about buttons to friends, at schools, and for various clubs.

Blessed with four grandchildren during the 1990's, Lena was an active grandma: hiding in the pantry, rolling up her pants and jumping in the kiddie pool, playing games and doing crafts, but also doing more grandmotherly things like reading to them and showing them how to make pies.

In order to preserve her memories of previous generations, Lena spent countless hours searching for information, making phone calls to distant relatives, and traveling to towns where her ancestors landed when they arrived in America. She wrote detailed family history books about both sides of her family and Ken's too, and finally, a book describing her own life. After all, not many people survive a plane crash and live to talk about it.

In later years as Lena's memory became spotty, Ken took over many of her daily tasks at their home. Ken and Lena moved to Morningstar Senior Living in 2016. In September of 2022, Lena moved into the Memory Care Unit at Morningstar, where Ken visited her several times a day. She died on February 4.

Lena is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years - Kenneth, sons Craig (Lori) and Brian (Cindy), grandchildren John, Meg, Jack and Will Heikes, brothers John (Myrna) Jantz and Kenny (Linda) Jantz, sister-in-law Marie Jantz, and many nephews and nieces. Lena was predeceased by her parents, and sister Rose Hamilton, brother-in-law Bud Hamilton, and brother Allen Jantz.

Her family expresses heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff at Morningstar for their tender care of Lena.

A celebration of Lena's life is planned for a later date in Boise, Idaho.

To view the full obituary, leave condolences, or share or a memory or photo of Lena, please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.