We lost our dear Mom, Mother-in-law, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt and friend on September 11 in Sheridan, MT where she spent her final years. There are no words to describe our sadness but we cherish every memory and moment of her in our lives.

Our Mom, Lena Dunning Harris was born on January 8, 1929, to Forest and Beatrice Dunning in Ashland, Montana, the 9th, of 13 children. She attended and graduated high school in Billings, MT, where she met and married the love of her life, our dad, Rollie Harris, sharing their life there for many years. Their love story grew for 61 years during which they welcomed three daughters, Linda, Sandy and Shelley.

Lena worked for Mountain Bell for 38 years while raising her family. She was a devout Catholic who lived her beliefs in her daily actions by serving, donating and spreading God's word.

Rollie and Lena traveled extensively after retirement, always seizing the moment living life to the fullest.

Our Mom was never happier than when spending quality time with her grandchildren. When the great grandchildren arrived, she thought they were the icing on the cake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 12 siblings and grandsons Scott & Greg Day. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Dan Day, Danny Byers and Paul Schroer, her grandchildren Danette (Jess George), Shelley (Jake Opgenorth), Emily (Odell George), Mathew Schroer (Heather), Ben Schroer, and seven great grandchildren.

Per her wishes Lena's ashes will be united with Rollie's at Fort Harrison, MT.

A celebration of life and memorial Mass will take place in Sheridan, MT in early summer 2023.