Lena Marie Gesuale, 94, passed away Oct. 31, 2021 at St. John's United in Billings. She was born Dec. 2, 1926 in Billings, the daughter of Dominick and Concetta Gesuale. She attended school in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1944.

Lena retired from the Federal Government in 1988 after 27 years of service. In Dec. 2013, she moved to Vista Assisted Living at St. John's United Campus and was living there at the time of her death.

Lena's family would like to thank the Vista staff for their help and kind care, her fellow residents for their friendship, and the staff at St. John's Transitional Care for their care as well.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lucy VanDaveer and brothers Peter and Michael Gesuale. She is survived by her sister-in-law Roberta Gesuale, nieces and nephews Linda (Terry) Wolfe, Mike (Liz) VanDaveer, John (Karen) VanDaveer, Janet (Mike) Dillard, Pam Budge, Catherine (Greg) Caracciolo, Peter (Patty) Gesuale, Steven (Melinda) Gesuale and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Please join Lena's family and friends for a time of sharing, love and comfort at Dahl Funeral Chapel Thursday evening, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Thomas Parish.

Memorials may be made to RiverStone Health Foundation, PO Box 1562, Billings, MT 59103 or to a charity of one's choice.