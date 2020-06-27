× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lenora L. Weist passed away June 24, 2020. She was born Oct 28, 1922 near Gackle, North Dakota. Lenora was one of eleven children born to Christ and Amelia (Hust) Wolff. She began her education in a one-room school house in North Dakota and graduated high school in Lodi, California.

Lenora worked in San Francisco, where she married Rinehold Weist in 1945. Rinehold passed away May 28, 1982. She is also preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and four sisters. Lenora is survived by her two children, Dennis (Barbara) of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Joan Merriman (William) of Superior, Montana. She has two granddaughters and two great grandsons. She was especially close to her granddaughter, Regina Fredricks, of Boise, Idaho.

The Weist family farmed in the Shepherd area for 30 years. For the last 14 years Lenora resided at West Park Village where she enjoyed great care from the staff and developed many friendships.

Lenora worked for Indian Health Services for 19 years and other government agencies in Billings, retiring in 1979. She was a current member of NARFE and past member of RSVP where she did volunteer work for 20 years.