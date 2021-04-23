Lenora Metzger

Our loving Mother and Grandmother passed away on April 19, 2021 at the age of 89 at the Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown, Montana.
Memorial services will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, MT on June 29, 2021 at 2 pm. Interment will follow at the Park City Cemetery and reception at the Park City Civic Center.
Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for full Obituary.
