 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lenora Metzger
0 entries

Lenora Metzger

  • 0
Lenora Metzger

Our loving Mother and Grandmother passed away on April 19, 2021 at the age of 89 at the Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown, Montana.

Memorial services will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, MT on June 29, 2021 at 2 pm. Interment will follow at the Park City Cemetery and reception at the Park City Civic Center.

Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for full Obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News