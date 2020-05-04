Leo A. Roller Jr.
0 entries

Leo A. Roller Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Passed away in his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Joan Roller, children Wendall Roller, Renae Noyes, Jay Roller, Tara Dilmore, step children Edward Stuber Jr. Kathy Feldman and Jolita Stuber.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Roller, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News