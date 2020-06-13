Leo A. Roller, Jr., 82, passed away April 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at ‘The Plantation' 2439 E. River Rd Livingston, MT 59047. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, we ask that you please RSVP to renaednoyes@hotmail.com. Understandably, if you cannot make it, the service will also be available via live streaming (more details to come).
Memorial contributions, in honor of Leo, may be made to the First Baptist Church of Livingston, MT at fbclivmt.org/donations.
To plant a tree in memory of Leo Roller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
