Leo A. Roller, Jr., 82, passed away April 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at ‘The Plantation' 2439 E. River Rd Livingston, MT 59047. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, we ask that you please RSVP to renaednoyes@hotmail.com. Understandably, if you cannot make it, the service will also be available via live streaming (more details to come).