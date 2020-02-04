Leo Arden Nyreen, 77 years old, passed away at his home in Billings on Jan. 26, 2020.
He was born in Portal, North Dakota, to Carl and Irene (Foote) Nyreen. After he graduated high school, he joined the Army. After the Army, he attended Minot College of Business, where he graduated at the top of his class. He moved to Cody, Wyoming, where he married Carolyn DeRoche and had two children, David Carl Nyreen and Jennifer Marie Nyreen.
He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also loved being with family and friends, even if he didn’t have much to say. Leo was a quiet man with a big heart. He was also a great father who will be dearly missed.
Matthew 5:4 'Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.'
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
