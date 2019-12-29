LAUREL — Leo Arthur Schmitt, 76, of Laurel returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 18, 2019. He was born March 9, 1943, in Bozeman to Floyd and Freda (Thompson) Schmitt. He was the second oldest of seven children. He graduated from Three Forks High School in 1961. He married Patricia Joan Esterby on June 7, 1970, in Billings.
Leo enlisted in the Air Force in Aug. 1961. He was an aircraft mechanic and worked on the flight line for the fighter jets. He also served in Okinawa with temporary duty in Saigon. He was discharged in May of 1966 and then attended mechanic school in Havre.
In 1969, he started working for Deere & Co. at the Minneapolis branch as a service representative. In 1975, he was transferred to Waterloo, Iowa where he was responsible for Diagnostic Operation & Test Development. He developed test procedures and gathered data for Operation and Test Technical Manual Authors. He retired from John Deere in 1999, but then signed an 8 year contract with Almon Inc. to continue Product Development for John Deere row-crop and 4-wheel drive tractors.
In retirement, Leo continued to enjoy hunting, fishing, carpentry, genealogy, astronomy and reading books about Lewis & Clark, politics and US and military history. He also continued working on tractors, helping local ranchers and anyone who needed help with a project.
You have free articles remaining.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances; and grandson, Cory Hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters Jodi (Alan) Hunter of Rockford, Illinois, Kristi (Jim) Hoffmann of Stillwater, Minnesota; sisters, Arlene (Jim) Bouley of Helena, Madeline (Doug) Engelking of Helena, Irene (Tim) Steffen of Vandalia, Michigan; brothers, Dewey (Sandra) of Three Forks, Leonard (Linda) of Lynn Haven, Florida; grandchildren Leah and Ryan Hunter of Rockford, Illinois, and Calvin Dougherty and Broden Hoffmann of Stillwater, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at The Rock Church in Laurel, MT and burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military rites performed by VFW Post 6774.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 and ChristianCrusaders.org, phone 319-277-0924.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.