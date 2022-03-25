 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leo Edward Solf

  • 0

Leo Edward Solf, 89, of Winnett, MT, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Lewistown, MT.

Viewing, Creel Funeral Home, Wed., March 30, 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside Service, MT. Calvary Cemetery, Lewistown, Thurs., March 31, 11 a.m.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Leo's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News