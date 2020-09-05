Leo James Yeager was born into this world on August 2, 1932, in Laurel, Montana, to Marie (Fox) Yeager and Alex Yeager, and was peacefully taken to his heavenly home on Sept. 2, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m., at the Yellowstone Christian College Chapel (1515 S. Shiloh Road, Billings) followed by coffee & pastries and then interment at the Laurel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dad's memory may be sent to Christ Covenant Reformed Church – P.O. Box 568, Billings, MT 59103.
For a full obituary please go to www.cfgbillings.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.