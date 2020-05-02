Leo Lester Olson
0 entries

Leo Lester Olson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leo Lester Olson

Leo Lester Olson, 84, passed away in Salem, Oregon, with his wife Bonnie and son David by his side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary and leave condolences please visit https://www.vtgolden.com/leo-lester-olson

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News