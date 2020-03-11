Leon Wiese

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leon Wiese was born on Nov. 21, 1927, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He passed away on March 6, 2020, at The Springs @ Grand Park in Billings, Montana.

Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Billings, MT, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

To view the full obituary, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Wiese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.