Leon Wiese was born on Nov. 21, 1927, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He passed away on March 6, 2020, at The Springs @ Grand Park in Billings, Montana.

Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Billings, MT, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

