Leon Wise
You have free articles remaining.
Leon Wise was born on Nov. 21, 1927, in Glen, Minnesota. He passed away on March 6, 2020, at The Springs at Grand Park in Billings, Montana.
Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Billings, MT, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
To view the full obituary, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.
To plant a tree in memory of Leon Wiese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.