Leona Elizabeth McGiboney

It is with heartfelt love and gratitude, that she thanks her son, Mark, for providing endless support to spend her last days at home. This was also done with the help of dedicated workers from RiverStone Hospice. Many thanks to her family, friends, and neighbors John & Nancy Cook, who sent flowers, cards, prayers, made calls, and brought meals and goodies. Their caring and kindness meant everything to her. Special thanks to granddaughters Melissa and Leanna, for all their help in her final days.