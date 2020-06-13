Leona Elizabeth McGiboney

Leona Elizabeth (Manning) McGiboney, 90, of Billings passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Wibaux on March 5, 1930, to Seth & Alice (Helvick) Manning. She attended school in Wibaux and graduated High School in 1948. She was on the basketball team and was also a cheerleader for the boys basketball and football Longhorns. In 1949, she moved to Billings and began her working career. She worked for the Bureau of Indian affairs and also the Indian Health Services, for a combined total of 26 years.
On Sept 22, 1951, Leona and Kenneth McGiboney were married. They were blessed with two fine sons, Larry (1954) and Mark (1958). She was extremely proud of her boys and their achievements. They were fine musicians, Larry playing the trumpet and Mark the drums.
Leona had a passion for duplicate bridge and was a member of the ACBL. She reached the status of Ruby Life Master.
She is survived by her son Mark (Annette), twin granddaughters Shelli (Phil) Sayers, Shanna (Tim) Wiegman, and granddaughters Melissa (Shawn) Barnes, and Leanna McGiboney, step-grandchildren Morgan and Mikel Julian, along with 8 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Seth & Alice Manning, brother Bob Manning, her dear sister and best friend Virginia Hall, infant great granddaughter Victoria Barnes, her beloved son Larry, daughter-in-law Joyce (Flango) McGiboney, and husband Kenneth, the love of her life for 64 years.
It is with heartfelt love and gratitude, that she thanks her son, Mark, for providing endless support to spend her last days at home. This was also done with the help of dedicated workers from RiverStone Hospice. Many thanks to her family, friends, and neighbors John & Nancy Cook, who sent flowers, cards, prayers, made calls, and brought meals and goodies. Their caring and kindness meant everything to her. Special thanks to granddaughters Melissa and Leanna, for all their help in her final days.
Memorials may be made to help homeless pets or to one's choice in Leona's memory.
In keeping with Leona's wishes, cremation has taken place; no services will be held. Interment will be at Yellowstone National Cemetery with her husband, Kenny.
