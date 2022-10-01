Leona Ellen Flattum was born to Johann and Christine Viets on August 8, 1929, in Big Timber, MT. She passed away at age 94 on August 19, at St. Vincent Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She joined her husband, Morlan, and only son, Larry Flattum.

Leona is survived by her daughter, Colleen Hunsaker; grandchildren: Renzy Cerovski, Raelynn Minzel, Jesse Flattum, Michael Flattum; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place. Donations to our local animal shelter in Leona's name would be appreciated in lieu of gifts.