Another angel just got her wings. Our mom, Leona K. Anderson, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, dying of natural causes. She lived a full and happy life, using all of her energy and endurance right to the end.

Born Aug. 6, 1932, on the family farm near Des Lacs, North Dakota, Mom joined siblings Myrtle, John, Alfred and Leora, as the youngest of twin girls born to John and Myrtle Young. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Leo's Catholic Church and attended country school in Burt Township, as well as Minot Senior High School and Minot State Teachers College.

On a blind date in 1953, she met tall and handsome Marvin Anderson. They married in 1954 and moved to Westby to begin a new adventure together. They were blessed with three daughters, Deborah, Jeannine and Lori. Mom was the best “stay at home Mom” ever!! Be it kissing Boo-Boo's, patching our jeans or teaching us things every young girl needs to know, Mom was always there. In 1967, a new business opportunity prompted the family to move to Polson. Mom was Dad's full-time bookkeeper/accountant, working out of her home office. The family became members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In 1992, Mom moved to Billings to be near her family. She enjoyed every activity her grandson was involved in and didn't miss anything. Mom was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. For the past six years, she lived in a retirement facility, where she blossomed and enjoyed meeting new people. Everywhere Mom lived, she made many special and wonderful friends.

Leona was predeceased by her parents, siblings, husband (in 1981) and oldest daughter (in 1982). Survivors include her daughters, Jeannine (Robert) Schalla and Lori Anderson; her grandson, Ryne (Amber) Mading; and her two cherished great-grandchildren, Madison and Ben; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. Private burial services will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Polson.

Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Jeannine Schalla, PO Box 1473, Billings, MT 59103.

The family suggests donations be made to charities of your choice. In lieu of gifts, take a drive on a sunny day and stop for ice cream, one of our Mom's favorite things.

Complete obituary may be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.