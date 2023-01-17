Leona Schrupp, 89, of Billings, MT passed away on January 12, at Billings Clinic.

Leona Focher Schrupp was born in her grandparents' home on 37th Street in Billings on June 1, 1933. She grew up on the family farm near Pompey's Pillar on Fly Creek.

Leona has joined her husband and friend in the loving care of the Lord. Leona and Allan were married on June 7, 1953 in Billings. Allan and Leona built a home on Parkhill Drive where they lived for the next 60 years. She taught swimming for 25 years at the YMCA and was an instructor-trainer in Scuba diving, lifesaving, and CPR. She enjoyed knitting, cross stitch, gardening and many outdoor sports. She once ran a team marathon from Billings to Canton, OH.

Leona is survived by two children: Larry(Joanne) of Colstrip, MT and Sheri(Jim) Harvey of Froid, MT; four grandchildren: Emily(Erik) Gjovik of Carrington, ND, Sarah(Will) Joshu of Great Falls, MT, Jared Schrupp of Austin, TX, and Ethan Schrupp of Austin, TX; and four great-grandchildren: Margot Joshu and Isla, Cecily and Soren Gjovik.

She is preceded in death by Allan, sisters Eunice Almquist and Theresa O'Keefe, and brother- and sister-in-law Marvin and Virginia Schrupp.

A Memorial Service will be held at First English Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral Chapels assisted in the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.