Leonard Allen Zier
Leonard Allen Zier, 61 of Hardin, Montana went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 13, 1958, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Doris L. Zier and raised by his grandparents Henry Sr. and Katherine Zier and Uncles Bob and Ron Zier of Lodge Grass. During high school, he had a love for football and wrestling. He graduated from Lodge Grass High School in 1976 with honors. After graduation, he worked in the tire shop and delivered propane for Farmer's Union of Lodge Grass.
In 1984, he began working for the Montana Department of Transportation as an equipment operator and snowplow driver and remained there for 18 years.
In July of 1984, Leonard married Kelly C. Watson of Lodge Grass. Two wonderful children were born to this union of 36 years. Mason (Jamie O'Malley), and Summer Zier. His grandchildren Adi and Raegan Zier, Brayden, Mason, and Eli Hansen, were his pride and joy.
Over the years Leonard extended his family by hosting foreign exchange students. Among them are Utako Kido, Akane Soyema, Dotty Moore, Masako Koike, Ryouhei Machida, Anastasiya Mazurova, Celia Cores, Matthew Patterson, Toshiki Honda, and Boonsita Apchartviwat.
After leaving the Lodge Grass community in 2003, he began working in Hardin at the Big Horn County Memorial Hospital in the maintenance department. He loved his time there fixing things and creating a humorous environment.
After a few years at the hospital, Leonard decided to go back to work for Farmer's Union/Town and Country of Hardin. He enjoyed working with the farmers and ranchers.
Leonard was very active in his community as a 4-H leader, a member of the Fairboard, Hunter's Education instructor, and a wrestling coach. He was best known as the breakfast cook at the 4-H fair where a person had to be careful of how they ordered their eggs; they might just get that egg served fresh in the shell. Leonard also enjoyed working with steel and wood and sharing his skill with 4-H kids. He always made them count their fingers before and after they worked on their projects, just to make sure they still had them all.
Leonard enjoyed his time creating something with wood or recreating items for his ‘Hen Pecked Creation' craft shows. Yes, the Hen was Kelly, and many times there was a long cuss and discuss sessions on how something should be done, but it always stayed friendly. Together they always worked everything out.
Everyone was Leonard's friend. He always had a joke or would tease to get a person to smile. He wanted everyone to be comfortable and happy. Everywhere he went he found an old friend, or he would make a new one. And one of the last things he said to his wife Kelly was, ‘I am so glad I can still make you smile.'
Leonard was proceeded in death by his grandparents Henry and Katherine, his mother Doris, brother Lester Shelden, uncles William, Wilber, Bob, Ron, Roy, Henry Jr., and Jacob Zier, aunts Betty Finley, Millie Nelson, and Janet Colden.
He is survived by his brother Kiel Shelden of Sheridan, sister Tracy Stanaway of Billings, aunts Margret Howe, Marilyn Peterson of Hardin, and Shirley Cathey of Sundance, Wyoming.
A celebration of Leonard's life will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the families ‘Wanna be Ranch' on Cemetery Road in Hardin.
The family understands that not everyone is comfortable attending large group functions at this time due to community health concerns. Please come if you can.
The Big Horn County 4-H leaders and 4-H families would like to build an announcer stand for the Dennis Wacker Memorial Pavilion at the fairgrounds in memory of Leonard as 4-H played a large part in his life and any remaining funds will be used for a scholarship. Anyone wishing to donate please send it to: Little Horn State Bank P.O. Box 530 Hardin, Montana 59034
