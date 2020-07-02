Leonard Allen Zier

After a few years at the hospital, Leonard decided to go back to work for Farmer's Union/Town and Country of Hardin. He enjoyed working with the farmers and ranchers.

Leonard was very active in his community as a 4-H leader, a member of the Fairboard, Hunter's Education instructor, and a wrestling coach. He was best known as the breakfast cook at the 4-H fair where a person had to be careful of how they ordered their eggs; they might just get that egg served fresh in the shell. Leonard also enjoyed working with steel and wood and sharing his skill with 4-H kids. He always made them count their fingers before and after they worked on their projects, just to make sure they still had them all.

Leonard enjoyed his time creating something with wood or recreating items for his ‘Hen Pecked Creation' craft shows. Yes, the Hen was Kelly, and many times there was a long cuss and discuss sessions on how something should be done, but it always stayed friendly. Together they always worked everything out.

Everyone was Leonard's friend. He always had a joke or would tease to get a person to smile. He wanted everyone to be comfortable and happy. Everywhere he went he found an old friend, or he would make a new one. And one of the last things he said to his wife Kelly was, ‘I am so glad I can still make you smile.'