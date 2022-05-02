Leonard E. Bestrom was born on February 27, 1928 on the homestead in Northern MN. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 30 following surgery at the age of 94, surrounded by family. He went out the same way he lived, with a fighting spirt and always making jokes.

Leonard was most proud of his family. On June 15, 1952, he married the love of his life, Lois Arneson, and they shared 70 wonderful years together. Len and Lois were blessed with seven children, Lynn (Jean), Lorrie (deceased), Larry (Jan), Linda, Lee, Lisa, and Lucinda (Todd), 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Leonard's life span took him from hard years in his early life to the Navy, retiring after 30 years. He then worked for Western union, retiring after a 25-year career. Len continued to follow his lifelong love of farming and ranching and did so until the age of 93. Among his many skills, woodworking was his hobby. His projects will be enjoyed by many for years to come.

Having strong Christian values, Len was very involved in his church, The Crossings in Laurel, and the St. Johns United family for many years. He was an avid fan of Laurel sports and often drove the activity bus. He was also a school bus driver for many years which he enjoyed very much.

Lois and the family would like to thank the staff at The Crossings for 13 years of wonderful friendships and service. Donations can be made in Leonard's memory to The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Drive, Laurel, MT 59044.

A Memorial Service is being planned for early July.

Leonard, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa (Papa), you will forever be loved and greatly missed. Keep those fields plowed until we meet again!!