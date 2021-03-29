Leonard E. Yost, 81, passed away from congestive heart failure on March 21, 2021, in Lander, WY. He was born in Billings on May 9, 1939, to Leonard and Elizabeth Yost. He graduated from Billings Senior High and then earned a degree in architecture from Montana State University. Leonard married his wife, Dolores on Sept. 10, 1960. They moved to Wyoming and in 1973 to Lander where they raised their three children and enjoyed sixty years of marriage.
Leonard is survived by his wife Dolores of Lander, his children Craig (Rose) of Parker, CO; Todd (Mary Jo) of Laramie, WY; Lenette (Mike) Schnee of Cody, WY, and sister Joan Gernant of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by his six grandchildren. Leonard was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters and one grandson. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
