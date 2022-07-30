Leonard Filex Kroll, 94 of Billings, passed away Monday, July 25. Leonard was born November 8, 1927, to Joseph and Catherine Herauf Kroll in Fromberg, Montana.
Dad was the tenth of twelve children born to this union. He had five brothers and six sisters. Leonard married Dolores E. Walth on May 31, 1952 and was married 63 years until her death in 2015. Dad is survived by his children Diane (Jim) Wegh of Laurel, Robert (Lorri) Kroll, Steven (Gayl) Kroll, Kriss (Craig) Senn, Denise (Ron) Kroll and Lonny Kroll all of Billings. Dad is also survived by seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Dolores, sons Terry and Ron, his parents, sisters and brothers.
To view full obituary please visit https://www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
