MINNESOTA — Leonard John Kuntz passed away in Rochester, Minnesota, on Nov. 9, 2019, from complications following open heart surgery. At the age of 81 years old, he left this world on the same day his father did 40 years ago.

Len is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; three daughters, Pamela (Tim) Goodridge, Lisa Von App, and Cyndee (Bob) Peterson; six grandchildren; five siblings, Ray (Linda) Kuntz, Toots (Rudy) Haynie, Harvey (Patsy) Kuntz, Bonnie (Bill) Gardner, and Sandee (Dale) Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held at 7 pm on Nov. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Circle. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Nov. 15 at St. Francis Xavier Church. A luncheon will immediately follow at the CCM in Circle.

