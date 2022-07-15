 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leonard Lorash

Leonard Lorash, age 76.

Memorial services will be on July 19th at 10:30 a.m., at The Rock Church. Located at 820 9th St., W in Laurel, MT. Lunch to Follow. Burial will be at Yellowstone National Cemetary at 1 p.m.

