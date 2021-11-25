 Skip to main content
Leonard W. Golding
Leonard W. Golding 83, passed away at his home.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Billings Church of Christ. Military honors will be at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

The full obituary may be found at www.michelottisawyers.com

