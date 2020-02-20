Leonard Wayne Lowthian
0 entries

Leonard Wayne Lowthian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENTON — Leonard Wayne Lowthian, 66, passed away at home in Denton Montana on Feb. 14, 2020. Leonard was an intense and passionate man. He was a songwriter and a farmer. He was an artist and a scholar. He was a University of Montana alum. He was an Eagle Scout and a Mason and a Shriner. He was a poet and he was a philosopher. He was a husband and father and grandfather. He was a good friend to many.

He is survived by his wife Kris Poppler Lowthian and four children, James Lowthian, Katie Zachariasen (Erynn), Emily Donley (Adam) and Andrew Zachariasen.

A private memorial is planned. May he rest in the peace that he yearned for. May his mind be calm and at ease. May he know that he was loved by many. God Speed Leonard Wayne.

Leonard Wayne Lowthian

Leonard Wayne Lowthian
To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Lowthian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News