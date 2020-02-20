DENTON — Leonard Wayne Lowthian, 66, passed away at home in Denton Montana on Feb. 14, 2020. Leonard was an intense and passionate man. He was a songwriter and a farmer. He was an artist and a scholar. He was a University of Montana alum. He was an Eagle Scout and a Mason and a Shriner. He was a poet and he was a philosopher. He was a husband and father and grandfather. He was a good friend to many.