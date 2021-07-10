Leota 'Marie' Funk Donnelly was born Dec. 31, 1930, to Juanita 'Marie' Kaiser and John 'Bud' Jones in Helena, Montana, the middle child of five.

She grew up in Helena and graduated early from high school. She then attended Carroll College but chose to marry rather than pursue a nursing career. At 18 she married Robert Funk on July 30, 1949, in St Helena Cathedral. They had fifteen children. She loved children, especially babies, and the home was often filled with neighborhood kids who she treated as her own.

Marie was a devout Catholic; her abiding faith saw her through the dark times in her life. She not only believed in miracles but expected them and saw their fruition. She was a woman of incredible energy and an organizational whiz, raising homemaking to a fine art while doing an admirable job of keeping an unruly hoard of children in check.