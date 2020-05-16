× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LeRoy A. Delger passed away May 11, 2020, from Parkinson's Disease. This kind, gentle man was well-known for his infectious smile and compassionate spirit.

LeRoy was born in Portland, Oregon, on May 16, 1943. His father, Frank Delger, and mother, Edna Schutt Delger had moved the family from Wolf Point, Montana, to support the war effort. After the war, they returned to Wolf Point where LeRoy attended elementary and high school. His father was an Undersheriff for Roosevelt County and his mother worked at the JC Penney store. As a child he loved watching the trains (Great Northern and BNSF) cross the Hi-line, sparking a lifelong interest in model trains.

LeRoy was best known in high school for his athletic ability. He was a track and basketball star and helped propel the Wolf Point Wolves to several state championship events.

LeRoy attended Montana State University in Bozeman on a basketball scholarship before going to work in Facility Services at MSU. He ultimately became the supervisor of the Paint Shop responsible for maintenance on classrooms and dormitories. He especially enjoyed supervising students who worked with the summer crews.