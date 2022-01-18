 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leroy E. Anderson
Leroy E. Anderson was born August 24, 1935. Passed away Jan. 10, 2022 in Billings. Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 22, 2022 at the Five Spot in Absarokee, Montana. All are welcome to come remember Leroy.

