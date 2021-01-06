Leroy J. Walter

Leroy J. Walter was born on Oct. 25, 1935, and died Jan. 3, 2021, the third child born to George C. and Marie Walter. He lived with his family on the family farm, west of Billings.

After graduating from Billings Senior High, he farmed with his father on the family farm.

He married Norma Staley on Sept. 22, 1957, and the marriage produced three wonderful daughters, Debra, Terri, and Lory, whom he loved more than anyone could imagine.

Leroy was actively involved with the Pilgrim Congregational Church as a Sunday School Secretary/Treasurer; Trustee; Vice President of Trustees. He had been a 4-H Leader for over 22 years and served on the 4-H Council. He had been a past member of Jaycees; ASC Committee; Montana State Beet Growers Associations director; member of the Canyon Creek Ditch Co. from the 1980's to present and served as Vice President, President, Secretary/Treasurer. Upon retirement he volunteered as a Billings Clinic driver and then P.A.L.S. until present.

He loved his life-long career of farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed traveling which included visiting every state of the United States and taking an Alaskan cruise and to the Panama Canal with his wife and daughters.