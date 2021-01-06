Leroy J. Walter
Leroy J. Walter was born on Oct. 25, 1935, and died Jan. 3, 2021, the third child born to George C. and Marie Walter. He lived with his family on the family farm, west of Billings.
After graduating from Billings Senior High, he farmed with his father on the family farm.
He married Norma Staley on Sept. 22, 1957, and the marriage produced three wonderful daughters, Debra, Terri, and Lory, whom he loved more than anyone could imagine.
Leroy was actively involved with the Pilgrim Congregational Church as a Sunday School Secretary/Treasurer; Trustee; Vice President of Trustees. He had been a 4-H Leader for over 22 years and served on the 4-H Council. He had been a past member of Jaycees; ASC Committee; Montana State Beet Growers Associations director; member of the Canyon Creek Ditch Co. from the 1980's to present and served as Vice President, President, Secretary/Treasurer. Upon retirement he volunteered as a Billings Clinic driver and then P.A.L.S. until present.
He loved his life-long career of farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed traveling which included visiting every state of the United States and taking an Alaskan cruise and to the Panama Canal with his wife and daughters.
He is survived by his wife, Norma, his daughters Debra (Craig) Hascall of Pilot Rock, OR., Terri McWilliams of Billings, and Lory (Greg) Dye of Boise, ID; grandchildren Bradley of Cascade, MT; Tanya of Billings, MT; Brian of Portland, OR; Chris of Seoul, South Korea; Jeff of Pilot Rock, OR; Shaun of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Lindsay of Portland, OR; Rachael of Silverthorn, CO; great-grandchildren Shaylee, Kaleb, Shelby, Alexis; sister Eldora Brown of Billings, MT and Bobbi (Jim) Eckerman of San Jose, CA.; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordon & sister Norma Brester.
The family expresses their great thanks and appreciation to the sheriff/police departments, fire department, ambulance workers, the emergency room personnel, hospital chapel and social worker who saw to Leroy's care.
Visitation will be Jan. 8, 1-5 p.m. at Smith's Funeral Chapel on 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Service will be at 11 a.m, Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 South 36th Street, Billings. Burial at Mountview Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.